Rob Gronkowski Wants to Wrestle Alongside The Rock

It’s been a while since multi-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski has been around the wrestling business. However, the NFL legend and big-time wrestling fan has made it known that he wants to wrestle a match — and this time he wants one of the greatest to ever do it involved.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Gronk talked about wanting a future match that involves The Rock.

“It would definitely be a tag team match, no doubt about that,” Gronkowski said (h/t Fightful). “I just love the tag team aspect of everything, you know? It’s my first time so I really wouldn’t want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match, I’d be able to get help, and then grow into that role of maybe going doing a one-on-one match after a couple of tag team matches, my tag team partner can help me out with some moves, and all that good stuff. But who would it be [against]?

“I’m getting put on the spot. It would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner. It’d be cool to get a People’s Elbow, but it would also be cool to have him on my squad.”

Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Gronk was front row at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. At that show, he helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Gronk later hosted WrestleMania 36 just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic. He wound up walking away from that show with the WWE 24/7 Championship and held it for about two months until he revealed he was returning to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Bucs alongside Tom Brady.

Later in the interview with TMZ, Gronk elaborated more on his ideas for WWE. It consisted nearly entirely of names from the past rather than current superstars.

“You and I maybe we can go back, make a quick appearance, be the Tag Team Champions, and we can go vs. The Rock, and then you know, maybe like, D-Generation X, we can bring them back we can tag team against them, that’d be pretty cool. Maybe Val Venis can come back, we can tag team, he was one of my favorites. I love the old school guys. I wouldn’t want to go for someone like The Big Show or The Undertaker. They’re just too massive dudes. I don’t like when I go [against] a guy who is bigger than me. I like to be the biggest guy,” Gronk said.

