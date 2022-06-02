ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV Planned For Next Month

ROH is expected to return to pay-per-view in July, according to a new report by Fightful.

The report stated AEW talent has been told that ROH Death Before Dishonor is being planned for the weekend of July 23, 2022 with the expectation that it will take place in Lowell, Massachusetts. A venue is not known for the event.

ROH owner Tony Khan spoke to ESPN regarding the future of the promotion in April after holding the SuperCard of Honor event:

“I’ve been having more conversations with WarnerMedia about what we can do together to grow Ring of Honor,” Khan said. “I think it would make sense for Ring of Honor to continue as a weekly series and major events, like we just had with Supercard.”

Jonathan Gresham told Fightful recently that ROH would be starting back up soon. As noted, company also filed to trademark two potential new logos last month.

The first Death Before Dishonor took place on July 19, 2003 that featured Samoa Joe defending the ROH World Championship against Paul London in the main event. The promotion has held the show every year except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.