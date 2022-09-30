Ex-ROH World Champion Offered Full-Time AEW Contract After Dynamite

AEW‘s roster is reportedly set to grow after Bandido was offered a contract following this week’s episode on Dynamite.

During the show, Bandido took on Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho in a losing effort.

Jericho has vowed to defeat every former ROH World Champion, and has his offer accepted by former Champion Davey Richards.

The Offer

Bandido may have come up short against Jericho during Dynamite, but he impressed the right people behind the scenes.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bandido, a former ROH World Champion in his own right, was offered a contract “immediately” after his performance on this week’s show.

It is reported that this is a full-time contract with the company, though the lengthy of the deal is unknown at this time.

It was also not confirmed whether Bandido has accepted the offer yet.

Bandido

Debuting in wrestling in 2011, it wouldn’t be until 2016 that Bandido (real name unknown) would adopt the Bandido name.

In 2018, Bandido would join Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and would capture the PWG World Championship in December 2019 from Jeff Cobb.

Bandido would hold the title for 863 days, a record-breaking reign, before losing the title to Daniel Garcia in May this year.

In July 2021, Bandido defeated Rush to win the ROH World Champion, before losing to Jonathan Gresham at this year’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

Bandido has also competed for CMLL and AAA, and participated in New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Best of the Super Junious 27 tournament in 2019.