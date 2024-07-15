ROH Founder Cary Silkin: Tony Khan Does Not Treat The Promotion Well

Ring of Honor founder Cary Silkin has spoken against Tony Khan’s handling of the promotion which he believes falls well below expectations.

On the Madison Square Garden podcast, Silkin shared his thoughts on Khan’s handling of the promotion that Silkin and others founded in 2022.

“Ring of Honor of that era tried to show some respect to professional wrestling. Sure we had some wacky stuff. Sure we had the the flippy dippy do was coming into fashion. The flippy dippy do was going on with Édouard Carpentier too…Ring of Honor, there was some good pro wrestling going on in that segment of it. Right now, Ring of Honor it’s like no one cares at all. I don’t care how much money Tony Khan has. It’s not being treated very well.”

Tony Khan and Ring of Honor

Khan announced in March 2022 that he had purchased ROH, mere months after the promotion went on an indefinite hiatus following the Final Battle pay-per-view. In April, ROH held its first event of the Khan era as Supercard of Honor XV saw Johnathan Gresham become the Undisputed ROH World Champion.

Unlike AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, Ring of Honor does not have a presence on syndicated television. Instead, it was announced in late 2022 that ROH shows would air on the relaunched Honor Club streaming platform.

Criticism Of Khan’s ROH

While Khan is to credit for allowing ROH to not finish for good in 2021, many feel that his handling of the promotion has been sub-par. On an episode of his K100 podcast, Konnan said in November 2023 that Khan was not appealing to a wider fanbase outside of “hardcore marks” who were always going to watch ROH anyway. Eric Bischoff said on his Strictly Business podcast in 2022 that buying ROH was a bad investment for Khan and that the company was “insignificant” in the eyes of the vast majority of fans.