Cody Rhodes Pushes for Brother Dustin’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Dustin Rhodes forged his career for years in WWE as the bizarre Goldust, but is he a Hall of Famer in waiting? Speaking to FOX News, Cody Rhodes made the case for his brother’s induction.

“He’s extremely talented… I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added.“

Rhodes acknowledged that fans and wrestlers alike may have different takes on the WWE Hall of Fame, but it has always meant a lot to him and his family. Describing it as “the thing,” Rhodes put the induction as an honor on par with championship gold.

Cody Rhodes’ first significant appearance for WWE came in 2007 where he and Dustin inducted their father Dusty on the eve of WrestleMania 23. Now, Cody is ready to see his father and brother reunited as WWE Hall of Famers.

“My dad going in was such a huge deal. So, I’d love to see him joined by my brother.”

There are obstacles that could black Dustin being inducted, the biggest being that he is currently part of WWE’s chief-rival, AEW. With that said, Tony Khan agreed for Billy Gunn to be inducted as part of DX in 2019, shortly after AEW was announced.

Whether Dustin receives his ring while part of AEW or after his time being ‘All-Elite’ is up, plenty believe the honor would be rightly-deserved. As for Cody, he continues to lead WWE as Undisputed WWE Champion, forging a WWE Hall of Fame-worthy path of his own.