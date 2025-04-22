ROH Reschedules Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor for 2025

Ring of Honor has officially adjusted its pay-per-view calendar, confirming new dates for its next two major events.:

ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 will now be held on Friday, July 11, 2025, at Esports Stadium Arlington. The event aligns with AEW’s All In: Texas weekend, bringing ROH into one of the year’s biggest wrestling gatherings.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 has also been rescheduled, now set for Friday, September 5, 2025, at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

These changes come alongside the cancellation of the AEW Collision event originally planned for May 17 in Wichita, Kansas. Refunds for the canceled Collision and the previously scheduled May 2 Supercard of Honor in Atlantic City are available at original points of purchase.

The updated lineup continues ROH’s integration with AEW programming, positioning both events for broader exposure during major wrestling weekends.