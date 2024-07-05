Watch: MXM’s Mason Madden & Mansoor Arrive In Ring Of Honor

MXM, the team of Mason Madden and Mansoor are set to join Ring of Honor Wrestling, in the duo’s highest profile since their WWE release.

On the latest episode of ROH Wrestling, a video aired highlighting the impending arrival of the duo. Madden was described as the “mahogany hunk” and the “height of fashion.” Meanwhile, Mansoor was deemed the “sultan of suave” and “the man who will make you sore.” You can check out the video below.

MxM Collection Mason Madden & Mansoor have arrived in Ring of Honor!



Madden and Mansoor, collectively known as the Maximum Male Models in WWE, were released from the promotion on September 21, 2023. The pair had began teaming as models in the summer of 2022 and their comedic antics proved popular with fans. The pair’s first post-WWE event saw them appear for Deadlock Pro Wrestling in December 2023.

The arrival of MXM should not come as a huge surprise to fans. It was only recently that Fightful Select reported there had been talks of the pair joining and it was believed (though not confirmed) at the time that they had signed a contract. Mansoor joins ROH with nine years of experience under his belt after beginning his career in 2015 while Madden, a former football player, joins with eight years to his name.

WWE Talent In ROH

MXM are just the latest names associated with WWE to arrive in Ring of Honor. Mike Bennett, Tony Nese, and Claudio Castagnoli are all on the official roster as is reigning ROH Women’s World Champion Athena. The former Ember Moon has held the title since December 2022 and her reign is the longest of any ROH Women’s Champion and the longest of any champion working for a Tony Khan-owned company. It remains to be seen if MXM can match that success now they are associated with ROH.