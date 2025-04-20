LA Knight’s Ex-WWE Allies Celebrate U.S. Title Loss

At WWE WrestleMania 41, LA Knight’s second reign as WWE United States Champion was ended by Jacob Fatu. While many fans were disappointed to see Knight’s reign come to a relatively quick end, not everyone is sad to see the Megastar take this loss.

MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) were part of a public viewing of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, giving fans to meet wrestling stars while enjoying the show. Upon learning of Knight’s defeat at the hands of Fatu, Madden and Mansoor were jubilant.

PETTY: MxM celebrate the former Max Dupri losing his title to Jacob Fatu



Some grudges never die pic.twitter.com/QOY2tWK2ok — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 20, 2025

Madden and Mansoor were once allies of Knight in WWE, back when the megastar was repackaged as Max Dupri. Knight would eventually dump the pair and his sister Maxxine, explaining why the duo were so pleased to see him lose his title.

As for Fatu, his victory marks his first taste of singles gold in WWE and one fans of the Samoan Werewolf have been hungry to see for a long time. As the new U.S. Champion, the future looks incredibly bright for Fatu, someone fans have predicted to be in the World title picture in due time.