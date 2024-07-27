2 Former WWE Stars Debuting for AEW on 7/27 Collison

Former WWE Superstars Mason Madden and Mansoor will make their All-Elite debut on tonight’s AEW Collision to face FTR. The news was shared on Twitter by AEW President Tony Khan.

TOMORROW, Sat, 7/27

Arlington, TX

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT



After a successful ROH debut,

MxM Collection will debut in AEW

when they collide vs the returning FTR on Saturday #AEWCollision TOMORROW!

The AEW debut of Madden and Mansoor, collectively known as the MxM Collection, comes after the pair debuted for Ring of Honor at Death Before Dishonor 2024. At ROH’s latest pay-per-view, MxM defeated the Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico and Angelico) on the kick-off show.

Mansoor and Mason, MxM Collection have arrived in Ring of Honor!

Earlier this month, the pair’s arrival was teased during an episode of ROH Wrestling. Madden was described as the “mahogany hunk” and the “height of fashion.” Meanwhile, Mansoor was deemed the “sultan of suave” and “the man who will make you sore.” During their arrival at Death Before Dishonor, Mansoor was also called the ‘Iron Chiq.’

AEW Collision – 7/27/2024

Tonight’s AEW Collision will take place at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of a multi-week deal to host AEW events at the venue. Here is what has been confirmed for tonight’s AEW Collision:

FTR Vs. MxM (Mason Madden & Mansoor)

Orange Cassidy Vs. Johnny TV

The Beast Mortos Vs. Hologram

Immediately after AEW Collision, AEW will host its eleventh Battle of the Belts show. Matches announced include

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) Vs. Taya Valkyrie (AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminatior Match)

The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) (ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championship)

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match)

Keep tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from tonight’s episode of AEW Collision as well as AEW Battle of the Belts XI.