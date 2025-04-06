New Faction Debuts at WWE NXT Live Event

WWE’s new faction Darkstate — Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox — made their in-ring debut during the NXT live event on April 6, 2025. The group secured a decisive win in an eight-man tag team match against Javier Bernal, Drako Knox, Uriah Connors, and Drake Morreaux.

#NXTGainesville Darkstate with the win over some game opponents. pic.twitter.com/ZCIdqkeuP8 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 6, 2025

Their first televised match is scheduled for the April 8 episode of NXT, where three members of Darkstate will face NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans in a six-man tag match. NXT General Manager Ava announced the match following Darkstate’s attack on all three competitors during the April 1 broadcast.

About Darskstate

Darkstate initially emerged at NXT Vengeance Day in February, debuting with an ambush on Oba Femi. Since then, the group has repeatedly targeted high-profile names, including Fraxiom, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Tony D’Angelo. WWE officially revealed the group’s name in mid-March through social media.

Of the four, Dion Lennox is the only member with previous NXT television experience, having competed in the 2024 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament. Cutler James, who joined WWE in 2023, has appeared on WWE: Next Gen and WWE: LFG, while Shugars and Griffin are new to the WWE audience. Lennox is believed to be the group’s leader, based on backstage commentary from Tony D’Angelo’s Family.

Darkstate has made clear they’re done waiting for chances and intend to disrupt NXT while taking what they want. Their televised in-ring debut on April 8 marks the next step in their rise within the brand.