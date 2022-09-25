Roman Reigns has Advice for Wrestlers Unhappy with Celebrity Matches

WWE‘s Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has shared some strong words for wrestlers who aren’t pleased with celebrities taking spots on the card.

Celebrity involvement in wrestling matches is nothing new, with WWE, AEW, WCW and other promotions bringing in big names to attract mainstream attention.

At Crown Jewel, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, who while technically a signed WWE Superstar, is best known for his career outside the ring.

Be So Good

Celebrity matches have often been criticized by wrestling fans and those in the industry alike.

With so many stars trying to appear on a wrestling card and only a select few places, many feel these celebrities are taking away from a more deserving talent.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Reigns addressed this complaint and said that its up to a wrestler to make themselves irreplaceable (via Wrestling Inc.)

“Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don’t care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain’t going to take the Tribal Chief’s spot.” Roman Reigns on celebrity involvement in matches.

Reigns certainly doesn’t face the risk of being replaced, as he has become WWE’s biggest star in years, with today marking day 756 of his reign.

Logan Paul

Paul may still be seen as a celebrity first and a wrestler second, but his matches have impressed fans.

The YouTuber’s in-ring debut came at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios.

At Summerslam, Paul defeated The Miz, who had turned on him following the WrestleMania victory.