Roman Reigns Angry at WWE Superstar After Survivor Series (Report)

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) were victorious over Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series.

Despite winning the match, Reigns wasn’t too pleased upon returning backstage after it. According to a report by Fightful Select, Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event because of a spot in the match. Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between him and Owens.

Possible Injury

(WWE)

As Reigns walked backstage, he expressed concern that his eardrum was ruptured due to the spot not going as originally planned. The moment was said to have been “expletive-filled,” and it was clear to everyone around that Reigns wasn’t happy about it.

Sources in WWE didn’t think there would be any extended heat regarding the situation, but rather it came across as a “heat of the moment” reaction by the top WWE star, but that’s only their perception of things.

There’s been nothing said about a physical altercation between them over the incident, and talent that spoke with the media outlet said that they expected the two to be able to coexist for work purposes.

One person put over both Reigns and Owens as passionate about what they do and figured if there were issues, they’d talk about it directly. Reigns did not appear at the post-show press conference as planned.