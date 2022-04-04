Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar In Title Unification Match At WWE WrestleMania 38

The highly anticipated Winner Takes All Title Unification match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar took place in the main event of WrestleMania 38 – night 2.

After Lesnar went for Heyman, Reigns speared Lesnar through the barricade. Reigns with a spear and two superman punches. Lesnar hit some german suplexes. There was a referee bump and Reigns hit a low blow. Reigns with a title shot to Lesnar for 2. Reigns with a spear to the back. Lesnar reversed a spear into a kimura. The finish saw Lesnar go for an F5, but Reigns blocked it and hit a spear for the win.

Their first match took place at Crown Jewel where Reigns retained the Universal Championship over Lesnar when he hit him with the title after interference from The Usos.

After Crown Jewel, Lesnar was given a storyline suspension for attacking WWE officials and damaging a camera while beating down Reigns. They were originally planned to have multiple matches during this latest installment of their feud.

The second match at Day 1 in January was nixed due to Reigns pulling out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. Lesnar was later added to a multi-man match where he won the WWE Title only to lose it at Royal Rumble to Bobby Lashley and later winning it back the following month at Elimination Chamber.

