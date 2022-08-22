Watch Roman Reigns Break Character For Young WWE Fan

Roman Reigns portrays the most dominant villain in WWE, but the Tribal Chief still goes out of his way to create special moments for young fans.

Reigns was back in action this past weekend during WWE’s weekend tour of Canada. He does not appear at many non-televised live events these days. However, he did compete at Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match.

After the match, he was making his way backstage when a fan got his attention.

Reigns Breaks Character for a Good Cause

As seen below, a father told Roman Reigns that his son loves him and it’s his birthday. Reigns stopped in his tracks, embraced the child, shook his hand and wished him a happy birthday. The father couldn’t contain himself and screamed, “holy sh*t” in excitement.

The Reigns vs. McIntyre vs. Sheamus bout was a tune-up for Reigns’ upcoming showdown with McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The heavyweight Superstars are scheduled to headline the upcoming Clash At The Castle premium live event from Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd. This will be WWE’s first UK stadium show in thirty years.

WWE Saturday Night Slam Results

August 20, 2022, Ottawa, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre