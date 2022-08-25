Roman Reigns: ‘Hard To Believe’ Vince McMahon Gone From WWE

Roman Reigns finds it “hard to believe” that Vince McMahon is gone from WWE.

“The Tribal Chief” was recently a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, where he gave his thoughts on the longtime WWE frontman finally retiring.

Reigns said he, like most people, found it hard to believe when he first heard the news.

“You know, it’s just hard to believe [that Vince McMahon is no longer CEO and Chairman of WWE], because I think along with anyone who has followed this business or been in this business that just, Vince is gonna be running this,” Roman Reigns said.

“I’m gonna be long gone. I’ll be 20 years retired and Vince is still running the show, you know what I mean? So I think that was just kind of, ah, okay, we’ll see.

“We’ll see him in six months or something like that I think was kind of the mindset that I initially took and then I think we received, you know, the Talent Relations text message and then obviously, a personal message from him and we talked a little bit and yeah.”

(via WWE)

McMahon was forced to step down as WWE CEO after several allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him. As a result, the duo of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepped up to fill the void as co-CEOs.

Although McMahon had stepped down as CEO, he still served as the head of creative for WWE, heading production of television backstage. However, that all changed when several investigations into the sexual misconduct allegations began.

Shortly after, McMahon took to Twitter where he officially announced his retirement, leaving WWE altogether as day-to-day head of creative. That job then fell into the lap of his son-in-law and former WWE Champion Triple H.

Although the longtime regime of McMahon has seemingly come to a close, there is a ton of optimism for the new direction the company is headed in the aftermath.

