Roman Reigns On Dealing With Hate On Internet

Roman Reigns was one of the most polarizing figures in the wrestling world for the longest time. Avid supporters believed in WWE‘s decision to make him the next face of the company but there were many who refused to accept him as the leading star. Such people targeted him relentlessly through various social platforms for a long time.

The Tribal Chief opened up about this hate while appearing on the Impaulsive podcast. He first discussed how, unlike old times, he never had to deal with haters in real life:

“I’ve been fortunate. The hate, we talked about earlier where it can get crazy. Even when it was at its worse, nothing ever happened in real life. It’s all respect and love in real life but on that Internet, boy they will spew some [shit]. They’ll come in with some negativity on the internet. But in real life, never.”

‘Waste Of Breath’: Roman Reigns

Speaking about the criticism on the internet and how he deals with it, Roman Reigns mentioned that he used to lose his cool back in the day but it’s not the case anymore:

“Early on I had, I think I had like a elevated way of thinking about it, but as a human, you’re like I’m gonna clap back on this guy and then you get a little pop from a few thousand people that are with you.

You make someone famous for 15 minutes on the internet and then it’s like, Well, I’m kind of a jerk for doing that. So now it’s just character stuff only. Yeah, I’m not responding to haters or trying to clap back. It’s funny for a second but at the same time it’s just a waste of breath.”

You can check out Roman Reigns’ full interview below:

