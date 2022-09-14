Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Match With The Rock: ‘If It Works Out, I’m Ready’

Roman Reigns has commented on the possibility of facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 next year.

It’s a match that fans and the company want to see happen, but it will come down to whether The Rock can break away from his busy schedule with commitments in Hollywood and relaunching the XFL.

While appearing on Logan Paul‘s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Reigns was asked about the possibility of this bout.

Roman Reigns is Open to The Match

“They keep trying. Everybody keeps trying on this one,” said Reigns. “I don’t book the show, bro. I’m up for anybody. If it works out, then I’m ready.”

Reigns noted that he seizes whatever opportunities are put in front of him.

“It seems like it’s been that way. All the big names, all the big stars, whether they’re from our business, the movies, to the internet now, I’ve been in a really cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me, so I hope they’ll just continue to do that.

Reigns also commented on his social media use by stating he doesn’t fire back at trolls but just uses it to advance his WWE character.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also discussed working with John Cena, his family life, his battles with leukemia, and more. Click below for the entire interview:

Transcription courtesy of F4Wonline.com