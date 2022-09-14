Roman Reigns On How Paul Heyman Pairing Came Together

Paul Heyman is one of the most successful managers in the history of the wrestling business. He has worked with some of the top talents the industry has seen. Heyman’s pairing with Roman Reigns helped take the Tribal Chief character to a level that very few performers have been able to reach in their careers.

The Head of The Table opened up about this pairing on the Impaulsive podcast. Explaining how the partnership came together in August 2020, Reigns revealed that Heyman was free at the time since Brock Lesnar was in between contracts. However, he stressed that Paul wouldn’t have joined in if it was anyone else:

“Brock was in between contracts. So Paul was kind of wide open and it just fit. He had that opening creatively. He was still just working behind the scenes from a creative standpoint. When you’re working with someone like Brock for as long as he did with the success that they had, you need to have something that’s legitimate come through to make that move. I think I was really the only one that he wanted to work with.

Otherwise, I think he would just stay kind of plugged in and be helping from overall directive standpoint. Once he knew ‘Oh I’m going to be with Joe, it’s all good. I’m gonna be with Roman, it’s all good.’ Then we knew it was on.”

‘It’s Hard Not To Learn’: Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has been on the top of the wrestling business for decades. Anyone who wants to be successful in the industry can learn a lot from the former ECW owner. When asked what he has learned from the Mad Scientist of Wrestling, Roman Reigns noted that he has been learning things from Heyman even before he joined the wrestling business:

“I was learning from Paul before I was with Paul. He was with my family for decades before I even got in the business. So I’m always learning from Paul. It’s not even just wrestling stuff like business stuff. I pick up stuff just talking father to father.

There’s a lot of different things you can learn from a Paul Heyman because there’s the life experience. Especially within our business, he’s just been at the very top of that mountain for so long as a promoter, as a talent, as a manager. There’s just been so many roles that he’s fulfilled, and he does it at an elite level that it’s hard not to learn from someone like him.”

You can watch Roman Reigns’ full interview below:

