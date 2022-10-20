Roman Reigns Reacts to Logan Paul Training with WWE Legend: “Hopefully he’s Training with God Next Week”

Popular YouTuber, boxer, podcaster, and WWE Superstar Logan Paul is scheduled to battle Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

The Tribal Chief will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan at the Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns has held the title for 778 days now and the 27-year-old will look to put an end to his title reign in a couple of weeks.

Logan Paul and The Bloodline held a press conference in Las Vegas last month to make the match official.

Roman Reigns Reacts to Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels

Logan Paul has only competed in two matches during his young WWE career. He teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 to battle Dominik and Rey Mysterio. The A-Lister and Logan picked up the victory but The Miz betrayed him after the match.

The Miz planted Logan with a Skull Crushing Finale at WrestleMania as the crowd cheered. Logan got his revenge a couple of months later at WWE SummerSlam. Logan defeated The Miz in a singles match and impressed the WWE Universe with his skills in the squared circle.

He is in for the match of his life at Crown Jewel against The Tribal Chief but appears to be taking the necessary steps in order to give himself a fighting chance. Logan took to Twitter today to share a photo of him training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The 27-year-old is in mid-flip in the photo seen below.

Roman Reigns responded to the photos and joked that Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week. #WWECrownJewel