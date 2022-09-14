Roman Reigns Topping the 2022 PWI 500 Should Surprise Nobody

Roman Reigns has topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s “2022 PWI 500” list, an annual ranking of the world’s best pro wrestlers. It’s the second time the Tribal Chief has earned the #1 spot after first scoring the honor in 2016.

Professional wrestling has a highly-opinionated fanbase, so this list is sure to inspire passionate discourse. You do not have to look farther than the Top 20 to find some puzzling inclusions and questionable omissions. Jon Moxley is not in the Top 10. Matt Cardona is ranked above MJF, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega and Drew McIntyre. Cody Rhodes and Jay White are nowhere to be found in the Top 20. We could go on and on.

That said, you’d be hard pressed to argue that anybody but Reigns is more deserving of #1. He’s firmly entrenched as this generation’s ‘Face of WWE.’ He’s leaps and bounds ahead of the pack, based on PWI’s established criteria.

The Top 20 wrestlers on the 2022 PWI 500 include:

Roman Reigns Kazuchika Okada CM Punk Hangman Adam Page Bobby Lashley Cody Rhodes Bryan Danielson El Hijo del Vikingo Big E Jonathan Gresham Shingo Takagi Jon Moxley Matt Cardona Josh Alexander Hiroshi Tanahashi MJF Seth Rollins Adam Cole Kenny Omega Drew McIntyre

PWI 500 Criteria & Evaluation Period

The ranking criteria includes:

In-Ring Achievement: W-L, records, championships and tournaments won

Influence: Visibility and prestige within a promotion and/or the industry

Technical Ability: Quality of moves matches, and ring psychology.

Competition: Success against the most varied and highest quality opponents available.

The evaluation period for the 2022 PWI 500 ran from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.

Wrestlers need a minimum of 10 matches during that period to qualify (or 6 matches in separate months).

The 2022 PWI 500 issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated is available now for print preorder at PWI-Online.com The digital edition is available now at pwi.zinioapps.com.