Roman Reigns Gives Update On Potential WrestleMania Match With The Rock

Roman Reigns has provided an update on a potential WrestleMania matchup with The Rock down the line.

Many have been hyping up a meeting inside the ring between the cousins, preferably at “The Grandest Stage Of Them All” WrestleMania. While both men have teased the potential match, nothing has been made official just yet.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, Reigns was asked about the status of the much discussed dream match.

Reigns claims he things things are looking “better” in regards to the match happening. Especially with The Rock teasing the match on an episode of his sitcom, “Young Rock.”

“Update is Dwyane’s dropping it within his own project so it’s gotta be pretty good, it’s gotta be pretty special,” said Reigns. “I think that just goes to show the clamoring, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking.

“So it’s something he definitely played into within Young Rock. As you know with him everything is highly strategic, lotta synergy with everything he does, with the projects that he’s guiding and has in mind.

“I would say just based off of that alone it looks better than the last time we spoke.”

(via WWE)

Roman Reigns currently reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion, appearing on both RAW and SmackDown from time to time. He leads at the forefront of The Bloodline, accompanied by The Usos, who also dominate the Tag Team Divisions on both RAW and SmackDown as champions.

With Reigns declaring himself the “Tribal Chief” of his family, many would love to see The Rock challenge such a notion in the ring.

Of course, Dwayne Johnson is one of the busiest men in Hollywood and is very much in demand. Making a match happen would be difficult, however, crazier things have happened in WWE.