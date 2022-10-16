Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule Will Remain Very Light

Fans of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns should enjoy his TV appearances while they can, as he won’t appear much more in 2022.

Earlier this year, Reigns signed a new contract with WWE that has seen him appear far less.

Despite being the promotion’s top champion, Reigns does not consistently appear on TV or at WWE’s Premium Live Events.

Reigns’ Bookings

According to PW Insider, Reigns has just two Premium Live Event bookings left in 2022, the first of which being Crown Jewel, where he will face Logan Paul.

The other Premium Live Event will be WWE Survivor Series 2022 where many believe Reigns and the Bloodline will compete in a WarGames match.

On WWE TV, Reigns will be on the October 28, SmackDown in St. Louis, which will be a double-taping.

The November 4, SmackDown will also be taped, as the WWE roster will be busy in Saudi Arabia on that date ahead of Crown Jewel on November 5.

Reigns’ one and only remaining Raw appearance is booked for October 31 in Dallas, Texas.

The Tribal Chief’s final appearances booked for this year will be on the November 11 SmackDown in Indianapolis and the November 18, show in Hartford.

WWE’s Big Problem

Despite his appearances being more sporadic, WWE remains all-in on Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This has created a dilemma though, as according to reports, there is a desire for two World Championship matches at WrestleMania 39.

WWE reportedly does not want Reigns to take a loss between now and WrestleMania, which has left those working backstage in the dilemma.

The most popular theories online are that Reigns will face either Cody Rhodes or The Rock at WrestleMania 39.