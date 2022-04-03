Ronda Rousey Dismisses Report That She Was ‘Furious’ Over WrestleMania Main Event Spot

Charlotte Flair retained her SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey in one of the top matches featured on the WWE WrestleMania Saturday card.

Leading up to the show, it was believed this match was the main event, but it was reported days before that Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens was going to close it out and that’s what happened.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Rousey was “furious” about losing the main event spot. He said that she walked out of the American Airlines Center where SmackDown and the Hall Of Fame were held this past Friday night after learning the news.

Rousey addressed the report with the following message via Twitter:

“I don’t know where these ‘reports’ come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas-I wasn’t a hall of fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air.”

Rousey was the heavy betting favorite to win the match. Due to the finish of their match where Rousey had tapped out Flair, but the referee was down and then Flair hit a big boot for the win, it’s believed that a rematch will be booked soon.