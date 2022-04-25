Ronda Rousey on Her Inexperience: “I’m a Smoke and Mirrors Bitch”

Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 back in 2018. Since then, she’s held the Raw Women’s Championship, main-evented a WrestleMania and won this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble. Despite these achievements, Rousey says she’s no veteran and is still learning the ropes.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was a guest on the latest episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast. The show stars Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle and is hosted by Jon Alba.

Rousey admitted that she struggles with remembering what she’s supposed to do during her matches.

“Remembering it is hard,” said Rousey. “I’m not a seasoned veteran or anything. This past Mania, I was like, ‘I don’t have this down at all.’ We’re about to go out there and I’m like, ‘Uhh, I don’t know all this match yet.'”

Relying on Others

Luckily, Rousey is not in the ring alone. She said she relies on “cues” from other people (her opponent, the referee) when she gets lost in a match. She’s worked with some of WWE’s premiere talent, who have helped guide her so far.

“I’m very much dependent on who I’m in there with to make the match itself and guide me when I’m out there,” she continued. “I’m a smoke and mirrors bitch. I’ve only had a year and a half of experience and people forget that a lot. I’ll get thrown in these situations where I need to get reps in and need to know what this is.”

Rousey says she will often turn to her opponents, who have more experience than her, and allow them to guide the matches.

Whether it’s been Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks or Nia Jax, Rousey is grateful that she’s been able to lean on some very talented people.

“It’s really cool learning from every opponent that I have, the different ways they put matches together and the different things they go for and different styles and how I’m able to fit in what their idea is.”

Rousey is currently the #1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She came up short against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, but they’ll run it back in an “I Quit” match next month at WrestleMania Backlash.

Listen to Ronda Rousey on the Wives of Wrestling podcast: