Becky Lynch Expects to Face Ronda Rousey at Next Year’s WrestleMania

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey stepping in the ring together for a singles match is something fans have wanted to see for quite some time. It won’t be this year, as Lynch will be busy defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on night one of WrestleMania 38. On the same night, Rousey is challenging WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Lynch and Rousey were going to face each other in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series 2018. The much-anticipated match didn’t take place, unfortunately, due to Lynch pulling out because she sustained an injury. Lynch got a broken nose and concussion during the Raw invasion angle on Raw. Lynch was then replaced with Flair, who faced Rousey, the Raw Women’s Champion at the time, in a non-title match.

WWE is going to southwestern Los Angeles in Inglewood, California at the SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39. Lynch said that the match between her and Rousey has been discussed for next year’s WrestleMania.

“I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood [at WrestleMania 39] of all places,” Lynch told The New York Post. “I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet.”

Since Lynch is involved in a storyline of her own with Belair, she wasn’t surprised that this is what WWE went with. “Big Time Becks” added that the company likely thought Hollywood would be the best place for the much-anticipated match to take place.

“We had to tell this story with Bianca, too,” Lynch said. “So was I surprised? No, not entirely, not really. I think they thought of Hollywood as maybe being the spot for where this match would go down.”

Although the Survivor Series match didn’t take place, Lynch did face Rousey in the ring at the “Grandest Stage Of Them All” with Flair in a triple-threat match in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to make history. Lynch said that her “The Man” character got her to the top and she hasn’t looked back since then.

“My talent, my skill, my ability to communicate has gotten me to the top,” Lynch said. “So I don’t care what your name is, you’re behind me right now. It was that attitude that started this whole thing and then obviously we were supposed to have that Survivor Series match and my face got busted open and we never had that one-on-one match. So maybe, we’ll have it next year. Maybe something else will happen. I’m not worried. I am the name right now.”