Ronda Rousey: WWE Fans Respect Legends More than UFC Fans

Ronda Rousey is set to battle Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way on the September 9th edition of SmackDown. Liv Morgan sent a message to Ronda on this past Friday’s episode of the blue brand following her bout with Lacey Evans.
Morgan hit Oblivion to pick up the pinfall victory but wanted more. She climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with a Senton to send Lacey crashing through the table. The 28-year-old then looked at the camera and stated “I’m ready for you Ronda! Let’s get Extreme!”.
What Does Ronda Rousey Think Is The Difference Between WWE & UFC Fans?
Ronda Rousey spoke about the difference between UFC and WWE fans on her latest gaming stream on her YouTube channel. The former UFC Women’s Champion said that WWE fans respect the legends of the business for a lot longer.
She pointed out how the WWE Universe will remember something a wrestler did twenty years ago, while UFC fans are ready to move on if you are no longer at the top.
