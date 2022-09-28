Ronda Rousey: WWE Fans Respect Legends More than UFC Fans

Ronda Rousey is set to battle Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way on the September 9th edition of SmackDown. Liv Morgan sent a message to Ronda on this past Friday’s episode of the blue brand following her bout with Lacey Evans.

Morgan hit Oblivion to pick up the pinfall victory but wanted more. She climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with a Senton to send Lacey crashing through the table. The 28-year-old then looked at the camera and stated “I’m ready for you Ronda! Let’s get Extreme!”.

What Does Ronda Rousey Think Is The Difference Between WWE & UFC Fans?

Ronda Rousey spoke about the difference between UFC and WWE fans on her latest gaming stream on her YouTube channel. The former UFC Women’s Champion said that WWE fans respect the legends of the business for a lot longer.

She pointed out how the WWE Universe will remember something a wrestler did twenty years ago, while UFC fans are ready to move on if you are no longer at the top.

I would say that the WWE fans care more about the wrestlers than the UFC fans care more about the fighters. UFC fans have much less respect for the veterans and legends of the sport than WWE fans do. A lot of UFC fans are kind of like bandwagon fans in that way. The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them. Where WWE fans are like, ‘this is the guy that did this 20 years ago’ and are still really excited whereas UFC fans now are like, ‘Forrest Griffin sucks.’ Uhh, you owe basically the whole sport to him. S*** like that. ‘Anderson Silva sucks. GSP [Georges St-Pierre] sucks.’ These are people that elevated the sport and paved the way for everybody else. I don’t see UFC fans having the same respect for people that got the sport to where it is as WWE fans. I’m not saying it’s completely absent, I’m just saying I see more respect for legends in WWE fans than UFC fans. There are exceptions to everything. Ronda Rousey on the difference between WWE & UFC fans

