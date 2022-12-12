Ronda Rousey Talks Potential Tag Team Title Run

Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has offered up her thoughts about potentially chasing a Tag Team Title run.

Rousey recently took to her latest YouTube live stream and answered some questions about her professional wrestling career. One such question being if she’d be interested in going after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Currently, Rousey is a singles star at the top of her game, in the midst of her second reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion. However, despite mostly being known as a singles star, Rousey has no problem going after more gold with a partner.

“Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.“

Rousey has been with WWE since signing with the company back in 2018. Since, she has had a legendary career with WWE in just a few year’s time. Rousey was one-third of the first-ever women’s match to headline a WrestleMania card.

She is also a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and one-time RAW Women’s Champion. Rousey is also a Royal Rumble winner, winning the 2022 Rumble earlier this year.

