Ronda Rousey Pregnant With Second Child, Reveals Baby Bump at SDCC

Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne are celebrating after the ex-WWE star shared that the couple is expecting their second child. Rousey shared the joyous news while attending a panel at San Diego Comic-Con hosted by fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista.

Rousey’s appearance at SDCC was to promote her graphic novel debut ‘Expecting the Unexpected.’ Ironically, the protagonist, who bears a striking resemblance of the Rousey is codenamed ‘Mom’ and uses a fake pregnancy belly to carry weapons and other tools for her role as a hitman. The new comic is penned by Rousey, edited by Axel Alonso of AWA Comics, and has art from Mike Deodato, Jr. (Avengers, Not All Robots, The Flash.) A Kickstarter to support the project has already reached over $6,000 in donations.

The Baddest Mom On The Planet

Rousey and Browne, also a UFC alum, married in 2017 and welcomed their first child La’akea Makalapuaokalanip? into the world in September 2021. Rousey is also a stepmom to two of Browne’s sons from a previous marriage.

The former WWE Raw & SmackDown Women’s Champion has made no secret of her desire to be a mom. Following her loss at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Rousey embarked on a multi-year hiatus from wrestling, during which she gave birth to La’akea. She returned as part of the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match mere months after giving birth and won the 30-woman contest.

More recently, Rousey has shared her desire to have a large family. When asked by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about a potential UFC return, Rousey made clear her family plans take precedence.

“I want to have a whole basketball team full of kids, I can’t take any more detours. I’ve always wanted to be a mom with a lot of kids.

Rousey may still be a few players short of a basketball team, but the Baddest Woman On The Planet will soon become a mother yet again. We here at SE Scoops would like to offer our congratulations to Ronda and her family at this joyous time.

