Ronda Rousey Comments On Potential Return To UFC: “If I Could, I Definitely Would”

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey recently shared her thoughts on possibly stepping foot inside the UFC cage.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Rousey was asked if she ever plans on returning to fight. She said:

“I appreciate when people ask. Maybe it means they still miss me.”

She was then asked about a possible return to the Octagon. She replied:

“If I could, I definitely would. If I want to have a whole basketball team full of kids, I can’t take any more detours. I’ve always wanted to be a mom with a lot of kids.”

After a successful MMA career, Ronda Rousey decided to retire in 2016. She had suffered consecutive knockout losses to both Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in title fights. Holly Holm handed her first career loss at UFC 193. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes defeated her in December 2016. Recently, Rousey has been candid about suffering from concussions during her UFC run.

‘Rowdy’ then shifted her career to WWE a year later where her first run was remarkable. She won the Raw Women’s Title and headlined WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. However, her second run was lackluster which ended last year. She departed the company after SummerSlam where she was defeated by Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

While she’s enjoying motherhood, she has found a new passion in writing. Ronda Rousey has recently sold her first screenplay to Netflix. The UFC Hall of Famer is also set to make her graphic novel debut with Expecting The Unexpected which launches on July 25.

Ronda Rousey has teamed up with comics publisher AWA and Mike Deodato, Jr., a reputed comic book artist. They have created spectacular fight scenes and the story revolves around a deadly hitwoman, who is pregnant. She has a bounty on her head and has to fight off the assassins.