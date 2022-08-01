Ronda Rousey ‘Suspended’ Following SummerSlam Referee Attack

WWE has announced a storyline fine and suspension for Ronda Rousey due to her unprofessional conduct at Summerslam.

Rousey unsuccessfully challenged Raw Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Saturday’s premium live event from Nashville. The match ended in controversy and things went downhill from there.

Liv Morgan pinned Ronda Rousey’s shoulders to the mat and was awarded the victory. However, the referee missed that Morgan was tapping out from Rousey’s armbar submission before counting the pin.

Rousey Snaps, Crosses The Line

Ronda Rousey Was Robbed ! She has every right to be angry #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/b9P3LzZETE — Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) July 31, 2022

An instant replay showed that Rousey should have won the match, but the referee can’t call what he didn’t see.

Rousey became irate, feeling that she’d been robbed at the chance to reclaim the Raw Women’s title. The Baddest Woman on the Planet attacked Morgan and then shifted her attention to referee Dan Engler.

Rousey proceeded to attack referee Engler and applied the same armbar to him that she had just locked on to Liv Morgan.

WWE has taken swift action against Rousey for her conduct. A statement from WWE reads:

“Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended… Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.”

This storyline suspension will be a way for WWE to write Ronda Rousey off television for the foreseeable future.