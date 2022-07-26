Ronda Rousey Made Untelevised Appearance During WWE RAW

Ronda Rousey made an appearance on Monday Night RAW this week – but you probably didn’t see it.

The appearance came shortly after Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop in singles action. During the commercial break, Doudrop got on the mic and said she’s not getting out of the ring until someone comes out and makes her leave.

Rousey’s music then hit and she made her way down to the ring. Nikki A.S.H. rolled out of the ring, but Doudrop stayed in to confront Rousey. Nikki then came in and tried to help Doudrop double team Rousey, but Rousey quickly regained the momentum.

She was able to put Doudrop in an Ankle Lock before Nikki pulled Doudrop out of the ring. Rousey then celebrated briefly inside the ring before making her exit.

Rousey was actually advertised for Monday Night RAW this week, leaving many to wonder why she wasn’t on the program. As it turns out, she was at MSG, but only for the live crowd.

.@RondaRousey just shocked the WWE Universe by showing up on #WWERaw at @TheGarden and putting @DoudropWWE in an INTENSE ankle lock! pic.twitter.com/GKtLIhgREk — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022

Ronda Rousey Chasing Gold

Currently, Rousey stars on SmackDown Live where she’s chasing back the SmackDown Live Women’s Title. Rousey dropped the strap to Liv Morgan at the Money In The Bank premium live event.

After winning the briefcase earlier that night, Morgan cashed in just moments later on Rousey, who had just defeated Natalya to retain her title. Morgan picked up the win and her first-ever singles title in WWE.

Now, Rousey will get her rematch for the title against Morgan at SummerSlam this Saturday night.