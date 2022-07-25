WWE RAW Results (7/25/22): Roman Reigns & Theory, Seth Rollins Attacks, Rhea Ripley Returns, Rey Mysterio

WWE RAW aired live from Madison Square Garden this week. It was the final episode of RAW before WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night. Roman Reigns and The Usos battled Riddle and The Street Profits in this week’s main event.

WWE RAW Results (7/25)

Drew McIntyre def. Theory via DQ

United States Champion Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre def. Theory & Sheamus

The Mysterios def. The Judgement Day

Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop

AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler def. Alpha Academy

Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Riddle & Street Profits

Here are the takeaways from this week’s WWE RAW:

The Miz and Logan Paul Brawled To Open the Show

The Miz and Logan Paul kicked off the show with a brawl at Madison Square Garden. WWE officials rushed the ring to separate the two to end the segment in quick fashion.

Theory Interrupted The Bloodline

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman. Reigns & The Usos will battle Riddle and The Street Profits later tonight. The Usos will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits at SummerSlam with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at the premium live event on July 30.

Roman Reigns asked the crowd to acknowledge him before saying he doesn’t feel like talking anymore. He handed the microphone to Paul Heyman and he welcomed everyone to the island of relevancy. The microphone cut out and Heyman joked that the sound guy must bef from New Jersey or something.

Heyman noted that Reigns is closing in on 700 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion before bringing up his SummerSlam opponent, Brock Lesnar. Paul claimed that everyone is sick of Brock riding on the coattails of the greatness of Roman Reigns and it is time for him to go away.

Money in the Bank winner Theory interrupted and reminded everyone that he’s going to take back his US Title from Lashley and cash in to become the new Undisputed Champion at SummerSlam. Reigns suggested that Theory step into the ring and acknowledge his Tribal Chief. Theory hopped into the ring and Reigns joked that he looked nervous.

Roman told Theory that he needs a wise man as well and gave him some advice. Reigns told Theory that “his daddy is not here anymore” in reference to Vince McMahon and this is his ring. The crowd broke out in a “daddy’s boy!” chant followed by a “who’s your daddy?” chant. Roman joked that he’s about to be Theory’s daddy if he keeps messing up. Theory bashed Jey Uso with the briefcase but Roman held The Usos back. The Bloodline laughed at Theory before exiting the ring.

Drew McIntyre vs. Theory Ended In A DQ

Theory was still in the ring after a commercial break to cut a promo but was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The two then battled in a singles match. Drew dominated the action early and lit up Theory’s chest with some chops. McIntyre followed it up with a big Suplex and posed for the crowd.

Theory battled back and sent Drew into the turnbuckle. McIntyre exploded out of the corner with a Clothesline and followed it up with the Future Shock DDT. When RAW returned from a break, Theory launched McIntyre over the top rope and to the floor. Theory then bashed McIntyre into the ring post and hurled him into the steel steps outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Drew connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a massive Spinebuster for a close near fall. The Brawling Brutes showed up and attacked McIntyre to end the match in a DQ. United States Champion Lashley rushed the ring and Theory retreated. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch ended as well as McIntyre & Lashley stood tall.

Dolph Ziggler Distracted Theory, Roman Reigns Delivered A Warning

Sheamus and Theory then battled Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. Sheamus dominated Drew McIntyre early and refused to tag in Theory. Ridge Holland and Butch were ringside for the match. Lashley tagged in and hit Sheamus with a Suplex. Theory ran into the ring and Bobby slammed him down before Clotheslining Sheamus to the outside.

Lashley chased after Theory but Sheamus caught him with a big knee strike to the face. Butch distracted the referee and Ridge went for a cheap shot on McIntyre. Drew broke it up and sent Butch flying onto Ridge Holland outside the ring. The referee then kicked them out from ringside as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, McIntyre went for another Future Shock DDT but Theory blocked it. McIntyre connected with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but the Money in the Bank contract winner kicked out at the last moment. Sheamus bent the rope down and McIntyre went tumbling to the outside.

Lashley delivered a slam and went for the cover but Sheamus broke it up with a knee drop off the top rope. Drew battled with Sheamus outside the ring and the Celtic Warrior hit White Noise on the floor. Back in the ring, Theory lifted Lashey up but got distracted by Dolph Ziggler outside the ring. Bobby then applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. The Usos then laid out Theory on the entrance ramp. Roman Reigns put the MITB briefcase on Theory’s chest and told him to “make the right decision” to end the segment.

Ziggler was interviewed by Kevin Patrick backstage and Dolph claimed that Theory just needs to be taught a lesson. AJ Styles interrupted but they were immediately interrupted by Alpha Academy. Gable claimed that Styles and Ziggler were just jealous and suggested a tag team match later tonight.

The Mysterios def. Judgement Day, Rhea Ripley Returns

Rey Mysterio and Dominik made their way to the ring to celebrate Rey’s 20th Anniversary in WWE. Rey thanked the crowd and said this is really special. He noted that he become world champion at WrestleMania 22 and thanked Dean Malenko, Batista, Kurt Angle, Edge, and Eddie Guerrero for helping him during his career.

Mysterio got choked up and said he misses Eddie every single day. He thanked the crowd for all the love and support they have given him over the years. The Madison Square Garden crowd started up a “you deserve it!” chant and Rey thanked his family who was shown watching backstage.

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) showed up and made their way through the crowd as RAW went to a break. Balor and Priest battled Rey and Dominik in a tag team match when RAW returned. Rey and Finn started off the action and Mysterio beat Balor down in the corner of the ring.

Finn battled back and whipped Rey into the turnbuckle and Mysterio fell to the canvas. Damian tagged in and blasted Rey with a forearm to the face before posing for the crowd. Dominik tagged in and hit Balor with a Crossbody. He followed it up with a springboard Armdrag and a Dropkick that knocked Finn out of the ring. Damian dragged Dominik out of the ring and hurled him into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Rey tagged in and battled with Damian Priest. Rey climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with a Senton for a close two count. Balor got back in the action and delivered a Dropkick to Rey. Balor followed it up with the Coup de Grace but Dominik broke up the cover at the last moment.

Balor sent Dominik out of the ring and Damian Priest grabbed a steel chair. Damian put the chair in the corner of the ring as Finn smirked. Balor grabbed the chair as Damian distracted the referee. Finn tried to do the old Eddie Guerrero trick and pretended that Rey hit him with the chair. Dominik then distracted the referee and Mysterio hit Balor with the chair. Rey pretended that Balor hit him with the chair and Balor pleaded his case to the referee. The Mysterios capitalized a double 619 on Balor. Rey then delivered a Frog Splash to Balor for the pinfall victory as the Mysterio family celebrated backstage.

When RAW returned, Rey received new gear as a gift from his family. Rhea Ripley returned and dragged Dominik out of the room. Finn Balor and Damian Priest then attacked Rey and stomped on him backstage.

The Judgement Day versus The Mysterios in a No Disqualification Tag Team match was announced for SummerSlam later in the show.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch Brawled

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her way to the ring and was about to cut a promo but was interrupted by Becky Lynch. Belair will defend her title against Lynch this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam. The EST and Big Time Becks wound up brawling outside the ring. Bianca tackled Lynch over the announce table and the two Superstars traded punches until WWE officials broke them up.

Alexa Bliss def. Doudrop, Ronda Rousey Appears

Alexa Bliss battled Doudrop tonight on RAW with Nikki A.S.H. ringside for the match. Before the bout, Alexa was interviewed backstage and vowed to come after the RAW Women’s Championship after SummerSlam

Doudrop controlled the match early and connected with a slam for a two count. Alexa battled back and connected with a Dropkick for a near fall as commentary wondered why Nikki and Doudrop were friends. Alexa went for a DDT but Doudrop blocked it and drove Bliss to the corner of the ring. Alexa went to the top rope but Nikki shoved her down. Bliss still was able to battle back and hit the DDT for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H tried to cut a promo but Ronda Rousey interrupted. Ronda got a big pop from the crowd and was able to apply the Ankle Lock to Doudrop to end the segment. Ronda Rousey will battle Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Ciampa & The Miz Attack Logan Paul

Logan Paul made his entrance for an Impaulsive TV segment. He said that his brother is fighting in MSG next week and the crowd booed. Logan called out The Miz but he didn’t come down to the ring. Maryse interrupted and said she doesn’t appreciate how Logan is talking about her husband. Maryse plugged Miz & Mrs. airing after RAW and made another reference to Miz’s testicles. The Miz showed up and Logan Paul mocked his “tiny balls”. Ciampa attacked Logan Paul from behind and Miz planted him with a Skull Crushing Finale. The audience chanted for Miz to give Logan Paul another Skull Crushing Finale but he declined.

AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler def. Alpha Academy

AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler battled Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) tonight on RAW. Otis and Gable took control and isolated AJ Styles in the middle of the ring.

Styles escaped and made the tag to Dolph Ziggler. Dolph hit Otis with an elbow to the face but the big man shrugged it off and leveled Ziggler with a back elbow. Gable tagged in and delivered a Suplex. Gable went for a Moonsault but Dolph got out of the way. Ziggler hit a Superkick and went for the cover but Otis broke it up at two. AJ hit Otis with a Pele Kick and Dolph planted Gable with the Zig Zag for the pinfall victory.

The Bloodline Won The Main Event, Seth Rollins Attacked Riddle

Roman Reigns and The Usos battled Street Profits and Riddle in a 6-man tag team match in the main event of this week’s RAW. Jimmy and Jey isolated Montez Ford in the corner of the ring to start off the action. Montez battled back and leveled Jey with a Dropkick before shouting “acknowledge me!” at Roman Reigns.

Riddle tagged in and unloaded some kicks to Jey Uso until he rolled out of the ring to regroup. Jimmy charged at Riddle but he ducked and Uso went flying over the top rope. Montez Ford then flipped onto The Usos and danced around on the entrance ramp. The Tribal Chief angrily watched on as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, The Bloodline was back in control and The Usos had Riddle down in the corner. Jimmy and Jey offered to tag in Reigns and the crowd chanted “Roman!”. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tagged in and unloaded some Clotheslines to Riddle against the turnbuckle.

Reigns followed it up with a massive Clothesline that knocked Riddle down. Roman taunted Dawkins and Ford on the apron before hitting Riddle with a Suplex for a two count. Montez Ford tagged in and Reigns greeted him with a Uranage for a near fall. Montez was busted open and the referee checked to see if he could still continue. Jimmy Uso focused his attack on Montez’s bloody nose and unloaded some punches. The Usos hit a Backbreaker/Double Axehandle combo for a near fall as the blood continued to pour down Ford’s face.

When RAW returned, Ford wasn’t bleeding anymore and Reigns hit him with the Drive-By on the ring apron. Roman unloaded some punches and taunted the crowd as they booed. Paul Heyman got fired up ringside as Reigns set up for the Spear. Dawkins provided a distraction and Montez hit a Blockbuster.

Ford leaped across the ring to tag in Riddle as Jimmy Uso tagged in at the same time. Riddle hit Jey with a Ripcord Knee and followed it up with an Exploder on Jimmy. Riddle delivered a couple of Brotons before they exited the ring. Riddle hit a springboard Floating Bro on The Usos and rolled Jimmy back into the ring.

Riddle went for a Powerslam but Reigns tagged in. Roman leveled Riddle with a Superman Punch and went for the cover but Montez Ford broke it up at two. Montez hit Jey with a Crossbody but turned around into a Suicide Dive from Jimmy Uso. Angel Dawkins hit Jimmy with a shoulder tackle to send him over the barricade.

Roman Reigns grabbed Dawkins and launched him into the steel steps. Riddle booted Roman in the face as he was getting back into the ring and planted him with a DDT. Riddle fired up the crowd and set up for an RKO. Roman blocked it and hit Riddle with the Spear for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Seth Rollins made his entrance and walked right by Roman Reigns. Seth attacked Riddle with a Clothesline and threw him out of the ring. Rollins bashed Riddle in the face with the steel steps and followed it up with a Stomp on the floor outside the ring. Seth then hit Riddle with a Stomp on the steel steps and cackled against the barricade to close the show. Seth Rollins and Riddle will battle this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.