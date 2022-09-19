Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Won’t be on WWE’s European Tours Anymore

Ronda Rousey has been an active part of WWE‘s roster since her return to programming this year, but she won’t be doing an entire overseas tour for the company.

Rousey returned after a nearly three-year absence from WWE programming at this year’s Royal Rumble, winning the 30-Woman match.

European Tour

Unlike several high-profile stars such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Rousey makes regular in-ring appearances for WWE at Premium Live Events and TV.

While her tenure on TV shows no signs of ending, a full European tour is out of the question.

During a live stream on her YouTube channel, the former Women’s Champion talked about why she would no longer be able to work a full European tour (via Sportskeeda.)

“I can’t do those (European) tours anymore now that I have P? [Rousey’s daughter] which sucks because it was really fun… I can’t really do a whole tour. I had to do like one arena or whatever, because London, O2 Arena, or something was a big deal.

“If they’re in a big venue or something, I’m like the emergency button. We’re having trouble selling out this venue. Quick, hit the “Ronda” button kind of a thing.”

Ronda Rousey the Mother

Becoming a mother was always something that the former UFC fighter turned WWE Superstar wanted to do.

After her first WWE loss at WrestleMania 35, Rousey took an indefinite leave from the company to start a family.

After years of trying, Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed their first daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.