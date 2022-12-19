Rumor Killer on Goldberg’s WWE Contract Status

Goldberg hasn’t been seen on WWE television for months and while he has publicly expressed interest in wrestling again, he has been waiting on the sidelines for that to happen.

There was word that Goldberg had a new WWE contract, but that’s not the case. Last week, rumors went around that the Hall Of Famer had inked a new deal that would keep him under contract for two years with five matches guaranteed over that time and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn’t faced.

The rumored deal would’ve also seen those five matches take place in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania.

The Truth

Fightful Select reports those close to him say not so fast and specifically, they said, “that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals.”

Goldberg’s current WWE agreement runs through 2022, but there are no matches remaining on it. There’s always a chance he signs a new deal with WWE, but according to his reps, that’s not the case yet.

Goldberg has only wrestled once in 2022, which was the Roman Reigns match at Elimination Chamber. In 2021, he worked three matches – a loss to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam before beating Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.