RVD To Be Inducted Into Hardcore Hall Of Fame

Rob Van Dam has had a prestigious and award filled career.

The high-flying legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and is a previous world champion for WWE, ECW, and TNA. Along with that he’s also been a six-time Intercontinental champion, a multi-time tag team champion, won the 2006 Money In the Bank briefcase, and wowed audiences for decades with his impressive arsenal of signature maneuvers.

Now RVD will add another accolade to his already impressive resume. On Saturday December 17th he will be inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame, making him the 22nd entry of all time since its inception in 2002. The venue was a home-base for ECW, and is still used to this day by multiple promotions, including GCW and MLW.

The ceremony will take place at the Battleground Championship Wrestling Event.