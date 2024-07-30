Sami Zayn Believes Bron Breakker Has A Bright Future: He’s Going Be A Complete Player

Sami Zayn believes Bron Breakker is more than just a guy with incredible agility and fans will realize that he is a complete package sooner or later.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. He discussed things such as his ability to always be an underdog and more.

Speaking about his ongoing rivalry with the former NXT Champion, Zayn mentioned how the 26-year-old has had an incredible rise. He then claimed that Breakker also has a very magnetic personality that fans haven’t seen yet:

“Anybody who takes a look at him, his trajectory has been incredible. His strength and speed obviously, it’s like it jumps off the page. Even personality-wise, I know he’s not there yet in the sense that the fans haven’t seen it yet, but this guy will have a very magnetic personality, eventually, when fans start to see that side of him.”

A Very Complete Player: Sami Zayn

The Ultimate Underdog claimed that with time Bron Breakker is going to become a very complete player. Per Sami Zayn, there is a lot about him that fans have not seen yet:

“I think with enough time and enough finessing and just the right people telling him the right things, which as you know in our industry could always go awry with the wrong people telling you the wrong things. I think if he stays the path, he’s going to be a very complete player and he’s gonna be about more than just a strong guy who runs really fast and hits a great spear. I think there is a lot more to his game than that. He’s going to be good; I just hope it’s not at my expense at SummerSlam,”

The son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker is one of the biggest success stories of the NXT 2.0 brand under the leadership of Shawn Michaels.

Having made his in ring debut only in October 2020, the former football player impressed everyone immediately. He went on to have a very successful development run with three different title wins in his 3 years with the brand.

Breakker officially got called up in February 2024 when he joined the SmackDown brand. He has since been drafted to Raw. Bron will be looking to win his first main roster title when he challenges Sami Zayn for the IC Championship at SummerSlam this Sunday, on August 5.