Sami Zayn Says Johnny Knoxville Feud Has Been “A Pretty Unique Experience”

Sami Zayn has enjoyed his feud with Johnny Knoxville ahead of their match at Wrestlemania 38 Night Two on Apr. 3.

WWE has given Zayn the responsibility of working an Anything Goes Match against Knoxville for the company’s biggest event. While fans may feel disappointed in Zayn’s placement on the card, he has liked his Wrestlemania 38 feud. He also doesn’t believe that WWE is misusing him.

In an interview with Sportnet, Zayn shared his thoughts on working with the movie star. Sportnet’s Kevin Michie transcribed the following quotes.

“It’s been a pretty unique experience because I don’t know, in all honesty, that this was always the plan. Our characters played off each other very well, said Zayn. He explained, “…He makes a fool of people and my character you want to see get made a fool of so there’s a natural connection there. I think the chemistry was good, and the reactions were good enough to get us to this point which is to face off at WrestleMania.”

When responding to fans upset about WWE booking for Wrestlemania, he said, “…I see the occasional comment (that) I should be doing something more, something better than wrestling Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. I’m kind of thinking to myself, ‘what do you want exactly? What’s better?’ Unless you’re main eventing for the world title. Not everything is, ‘you’re main evening for the world title, or you’re being misused.”

Johnny Knoxville (Photo: WWE)

How Much Will WWE Allow Johnny Knoxville To Do At Wrestlemania 38?

At 51 years old, it’s unclear how much WWE will allow Knoxville to do at Wrestlemania 38: Night Two. The movie star has a history of concussions and other physical abuse he faced. In the filming of the recent installment of Jackass, Knoxville shared on The Howard Stern Show that he suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs, and a concussion that caused a brain hemorrhage.

The match is billed as Anything Goes, allowing either opponent to use weapons. Zayn will have the duty of putting on a good match and safely guiding Knoxville through it. Fans of Knoxville should hope that WWE limits what happens in the match.