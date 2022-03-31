Sami Zayn On Possibly Bringing Back His NXT Gimmick

Sami Zayn‘s character has gotten more ridiculous at every turn since his heel turn. The Great Liberator has received high praise for his amazing character work in recent times.

Though many have also wondered if we will see him going back to his babyface roots and bringing his NXT gimmick back anytime in future. The former NXT champion explained on The Cheap Heat podcast why he doesn’t want to do that.

Zayn mentioned how people ask him about his old character to this day. He claimed that he takes it as a positive but the guy people want to see doesn’t exist anymore:

“I take this as a positive because they have a lot of fondness towards my good guy days in NXT. There is a kinship there and they felt a connection to that character.

I’ll get messages saying, ‘When are we going to get that guy back?’” said Sami Zayn, “That guy doesn’t exist anymore.”

‘It Wouldn’t Be The Same’

Giving an example, Sami said that even if The Beatles came back today, you wouldn’t recapture the magic from the 60s. According to him it was lightning in the bottle and the Beatles today would be just the group playing songs from the 60s:

“Sometimes, you have to look at things that existed in that time and place and appreciate them for what they were and kind of wish that they wouldn’t come back because if they did come back, it wouldn’t be the same.”

Sami Zayn has not been announced for a match at WrestleMania this year. It’s possible that he will participate in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown.

Quotes via Fightful