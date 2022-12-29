Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Stripped of AAA Titles

In May, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo won AAA’s Mixed Tag Team Championship. They defended the titles several times in AEW, including at ALL OUT against Ortiz and Ruby Soho.

At AAA’s Noche De Campeones show, Guevara and Melo were scheduled to face Komander and Sexy Star II and Octagon Jr. and Lady Shani. The couple was replaced by Flammer and Abismo Negro Jr.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Stripped

Prior to the match, Konnan announced that Guevara and Melo were being stripped of their titles.

“Sammy & Tay have canceled three times, not twice. They wanted their own referee & Tay wanted her own stylist, so I have made a decision. There were three orders of business: Number One, The titles have now been vacated. Number Two: I have already sent someone to the United States to get the titles. And Number Three: Whoever wins this Triple Threat Mix Tag Match will become the new AAA Mixed Tag Champions.” (h/t Fightful)

Flammer and Negro Jr. won the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles.

Melo tweeted recently in Spanish that she was having visa issues, but that tweet has been deleted. Dave Meltzer said that there had been visa issues in the past, but it had been resolved.

Melo competed on the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. She and Anna Jay A.S. defeated the team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.