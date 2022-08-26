Sammy Guevara Issues Statement on Backstage Incident With Eddie Kingston

AEW star Sammy Guevara has issued a statement in regard to a backstage incident with Eddie Kingston. The two were involved in a feud that was supposed to lead to a match at AEW All Out on September 4th.

At the taping for the Quake by the Lake edition of Rampage, Sammy had a promo in the ring following his match. The 29-year-old mocked Eddie’s physical appearance during the promo, leading to the backstage incident. It has also been reported that Sammy has heat with previous wrestlers he’s worked with in the promotion as well.

Eddie Kingston apologized in a comment to PW Insider earlier today: “You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.”

We heard back from Sammy Guevara about the incident with Eddie Kingston. His full quote is coming to https://t.co/tS0DSoDJFi for subscribers, and might surprise some. pic.twitter.com/NV4glPfcMC — Fightful Select! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News (@FightfulSelect) August 25, 2022

Sammy Guevara’s Statement

Sammy Guevara has provided the following statement of his own to Fightful Select on the matter and called Eddie’s actions unprofessional:

“As a professional you communicate things that you don’t want to be said (like other people I’ve been in programs with and have worked with Matt Hardy, Jericho and others) and I did communicate of what I didn’t want to be said in this angle and Eddie didn’t. But Eddie did not do the same and Eddie did not mention to me or the coaches or TK or anyone in AEW what he didn’t want said.



So after Tay’s and my match with Sky Blue and Dante I cut a promo on Eddie insulting Eddie and the fans as a heel. Which I know the thing everyone loves to do is hate Me & Tay so I’m the perfect person to play this ass hole character for Eddie to ultimately beat at All Out. I see what people say online about Eddie and his appearance. (Which anyone who legitimately shames Eddie for how he looks can go to hell, it’s the same people who shame me for being too small) so Sammy Guevara the character I could be the physical person playing that person that Eddie can shut up at All Out.



But Eddie did not do the professional thing and communicate to me, which if he did I never would have said it cause the last thing I want to do is hurt someone for real.



So after the promo I get to the back and Eddie is flipping out yelling “YOU CANT CALL ME FAT” over and over as I’m trying to walk down the stairs in gorilla making a big scene. People get in between us, Eddie try’s to pie face me and he more life touches my face it was weird. And everyone backs everyone up. It was unfortunate cause this promo was on a taped show and easily could have been edited (which they ended up doing anyways) i know this isn’t Eddie’s first time being aggressive and getting out of control backstage. I know he had to do some kind of anger management after this whole thing. This whole thing was very unnecessary but it Is what it is, Live & learn I guess, onto the next we go.”