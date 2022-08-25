Latest Update on Issues Between Eddie Kingston & Sammy Guevara

This week, it was reported that Eddie Kingston has completed a suspension over comments made about Sammy Guevara.

Kingston’s suspension is said to have happened a few weeks ago, which explains the “Mad King’s” recent hiatus from television.

In the initial report about Kingston’s suspension, it was unclear what exactly had been said that forced AEW to take action.

In an update from PW Insider, it’s reported that Kingston took issue with a promo that was ultimately cut from AEW TV.

Kingston was mad because Sammy Guevara hadn’t spoken with him or cleared the content of the promo ahead of time.

The promo in question saw Guevara refer to Kingston as a “fat piece of sh*t.”

Kingston felt the line was wrong, especially as he was booked to win their match at AEW All Out 2022.

His reasoning is that Guevara’s line buried the match, especially as the “fat piece of sh*t” was going to won.

More than just words

While the initial report claimed that Kingston was suspended for what he said about Guevara, that isn’t the whole story.

It’s reported that when Kingston confronted Guevara, the latter simply smiled at Kingston, which did little to calm him down.

This led to Kingston ‘pie-facing’ Guevara, shoving the former TNT Champion in the face, that Sammy was furious about.

Kingston’s suspension lasted two weeks before it ended.

Silent Treatment

The report adds that before this incident, the pair had not spoken since Blood and Guts where Kingston threw Guevara off of the cage.

Kingston had asked to work with Sammy, which came as a shock to some, as Guevara had earned a reputation of being difficult to work with, following his program with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

When asked by PW Insider, Kingston said “I was wrong. That is all.”