Samoa Joe Comments on Not Appearing at Impact Slammiversary

AEW superstar and current reigning ROH TV champion Samoa Joe issued a short statement on Twitter this morning explaining why he did not appear via video on last night’s Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Along with the event Impact was celebrating its 20-year anniversary in the wrestling business, and got video testimonials from some of their biggest talents over the years, dating back to their days as Total Nonstop Action (TNA). This includes statements from WWE‘s AJ Styles, AEW’s Sting, and the Olympic Hero himself, Kurt Angle.

Fans were quick to notice Joe’s absence from the event, as his run in TNA was quite memorable. The Samoan Submission Machine was a former TNA heavyweight champion, former TNA TV champion, former two-time TNA tag champion, and a former five-time TNA X-Division champion, and along with Styles is widely considered one of the best X-Division champions in history.

In his tweet Joe reveals that he was not asked by Impact to appear, nor would he have been available to film anything anyway. He adds that his absence should not “mar a great milestone” set by the promotion before wishing everyone well moving forward.

“Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved.”

You can check out Joe’s tweet below.