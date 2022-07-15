Santana Will Miss the Remainder of 2022

Santana will be on the sidelines for the rest of the year after he suffered a knee injury whilst trying to perform a Rock Bottom during the Blood and Guts match on the June 29th episode of AEW Dynamite between The Jericho Association Society and The Blackpool Combat Club.

The Blackpool Combat Club went over in the match thanks to Claudio Castagnoli picking up the win. Santana’s injury kept him out of action for the majority of the match.

During his appearance on the “True Gordie Podcast,” Chris Jericho updated fans on how long Santana will be out of action.

“He f**ked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom,” Jericho said. “That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”

Santana and Ortiz made their AEW debut at All Out in 2019, beating down The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros after their ladder match that saw The Lucha Bros win the titles.

The former LAX members have yet to win gold in AEW. Konnan recently confirmed rumors that the tag team is suffering from a frayed relationship as they have not worked a normal tag team match thus far in 2022 and won’t for the rest of the year now with Santana sidelined.

Santana joins several AEW stars who are injured. You can see our updated injury tracker with the full list of names.

