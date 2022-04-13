Sasha Banks would love to see AEW stars Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes and Ruby Soho back in WWE some day.

The Legit Boss appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count podcast to promote Friday’s SmackDown from her hometown at the DCU Center.

During her chat with host Steve Fall, Banks spoke about Cody Rhodes‘ return to WWE, her history-making win at WrestleMania 38, her role on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and much more.

Sasha Banks Invites Jon Moxley Back to WWE

While discussing Cody Rhodes returning “home” to WWE, Banks said she’d like to see several other AEW stars join him. She specifically named Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) and Ruby Riot (Ruby Soho).

“It’s good to see the Rhodes’ back in WWE, you know.. Next, let’s bring back Goldust,” said Banks. “Let’s bring them all back. Dean Ambrose, you want to come? Let’s go! The more the merrier. Let’s do it!”

Banks wasn’t done name-dropping AEW talent. She’d also like to see Ruby Soho back on the WWE roster.

“I would love to see Ruby Riot back in the WWE Universe, yes,” she added. “Yes, absolutely. That’s one of them.”

It remains to be seen if Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes and Ruby Riot have any interest in going back to WWE. However, it’s interesting to see Sasha Banks at least extend the invite.

