Sasha Banks & Kalisto Win Big at the World CBD Awards

Sasha Banks has racked up another impressive accolade to her resume. Earlier this year, Banks and former WWE Superstar Kalisto launched Premier Kanndela Labs, a brand that develops a variety of CBD (Cannabidiol) wellness products.

It has not taken long for Kanndela to be recognized for its medical benefits. Kandella just won the Industry Newcomer Award at the World CBD Awards in Barcelona, Spain.

Here’s a clip of their win, courtesy of Cannabis Health Magazine:

Sasha Banks shared her excitement on social media. She feels “so beyond blessed” to be part of the cannabis industry. She thanked the scientists, doctors, engineers, lawyers and entrepreneurs who made the award possible and proclaimed, “Cannabis has changed my life.”

Sasha Banks & Kanndela CBD

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) spoke with “Cannabis & Tech Today” Magazine over the summer and revealed that CBD helped her reduce her alcohol consumption and overcome depression and anxiety.

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining,” she said. “It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt. And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. I started to feel like myself again.”

This led her to launch Kanndela CBD. According to the official Kanndela website:

“Kanndela was designed with peak performance and homeostasis in mind. We are confident our groundbreaking product, combining nutrition with the power of phytocannabinoid extracts, is a game changer in both the CBD and wellness industries!”

Banks has kept busy since quietly departing WWE earlier this year. In addition to the Kanndela CBD brand, she’s also walked the runaway at New York Fashion Week and appeared at the C2E2 convention.

Next week, she returns to television with a special appearance on the USA Network’s new series, Barmageddon (co-hosted by Nikki Bella).