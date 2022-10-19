Sasha Banks & Brie Bella Returning to TV – Not for WWE

Former Champions of WWE Sasha Banks and Brie Bella will soon be back on our screens, though not in a role for WWE.

Neither woman is a stranger to TV, with Nikki debuting on WWE’s main roster in 2008, and having featured on both Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Banks made her WWE debut in 2012 and was called-up in 2015, and is also known for her role as Koska Reeves in Disney+ hit ‘The Mandalorian.’

Facing Off

Neither Banks nor Bella have wrestled for WWE in some time, but the two will be squaring off against each other out of the ring.

Brie revealed on the newest episode of The Bellas Podcast that she and Banks will face off on USA Network’s ‘Barmageddon’ show (via POST Wrestling.)

“I’m actually a contestant on the show [Barmageddon on USA Network] and if anyone knows how to play beer-drinking games — well more than beer-drinking, it’s just bar-drinking games. Brie Mode is definitely the one and I take on Sasha Banks so it’s pretty amazing.”

Barmageddon will see celebrities face off in bar drinking games and will be hosted by Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, and Brie’s sister Nikki Bella.

Banks and WWE

While Brie and Nikki Bella have been retired for years, Sasha Banks is a current WWE Superstar, but hasn’t competed in May.

The Boss continues to serve out her suspension, after walking out of the May 16, 2022, Raw over a creative dispute.

Despite reports that Banks is expected to return to WWE, there have been no sightings of the former Champion at arenas.

Banks was mentioned during Extreme Rules 2022, the first reference to her since the suspension.