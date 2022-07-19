Sasha Banks Spotted With WWE Star (Photo)

It’s no secret that Sasha Banks and Bayley are good friends. The two female competitors were recently spotted together at a public event.

The wrestling stars were spotted chatting with each other at a concert in Orlando. The two later also took pictures with some other friends attending the show.

This is Sasha Banks’ first public sighting with a WWE star since she walked out of the Vince McMahon-owned promotion and was subsequently released:

Sasha and Bayley at a concert in Orlando yesterday



? Credit to u/dazzo from Reddit who took the photos pic.twitter.com/d9hxCRXj3v — ????????? ????$ (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) July 16, 2022

Saw some friends in Orlando ? pic.twitter.com/lAqUNxF8h3 — State Champs ? (@State_Champs) July 16, 2022

For those who don’t know, both Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 Raw. They were reportedly frustrated with the creative directions for the Women’s Tag Team Titles, among other things.

WWE buried the then champions on the red-branded show that night. The officials also stripped them of the titles which they reportedly handed over to John Laurinaitis on their way out.

While we haven’t had official confirmation of the same, it has been reported multiple times since then that at least Sasha Banks has been released from her contract. A recent report also revealed The Boss’ asking price for post-WWE appearances.

There has been no update on the future of Naomi. She is still under contract with the company but there is no word on if the female star has any plans of returning.