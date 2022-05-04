Scorpio Sky Lays Out Plan For Second TNT Title Run

Last week’s AEW Dynamite concluded with Scorpio Sky recapturing the TNT championship from Sammy Guevara in a brutal ladder match that fittingly headlined the promotion’s flagship program.

This began Sky’s second run with the TNT title after his first reign only lasted 31 days. The former SCU member tells Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette on their Throwing Down podcast that his first goal is to get past that previous 31 day length.

“I didn’t get to do too much in my first run, I lost the title in like 31 days and only had one title defense, unfortunately, but I did regain the championship in the shortest period of time in AEW history; 12 days. Now, we have a new start and the first thing I want to do is hold on to it for at least 32 days [laughs].”

Sky later expands on his goals as champion, which he hopes includes some memorable matchups, ones that he remembers loving as a kid.

“If I can run with this title for six months, a year, or longer and really get in the ring with everyone and have some memorable championship matches that I used to like watching when I grew up, that was the goal.”

Sky has not been announced for this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t appear in some form to cut a promo. He did promise his old tag partner Frankie Kazarian a title shot at some point as the Elite Hunter stepped back as a challenger so Sky could reclaim the gold.

(Quotes via Fightful.)