‘The Right Call’ – Scott D’Amore Backs Unsatisfactory WrestleMania Main Event

John Cena captured his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania, though some were left feeling underwhelmed by his victory over Cody Rhodes. After weeks of fiery promos between the two, Cena got the win in a relatively standard match, one without The Rock appearing.

Many feel that the match was unsatisfactory, both as a WrestleMania main event and as the starting point for John’s 17th reign on top. On the Ariel Helwani Show, however, Scott D’Amore argued that being unsatisifed with the man who has vowed to ruin wrestling makes a lot of sense.

“You want that WrestleMania main event to be 5 star and you want it to leave you satisfied. This was purposely an ending that leaves you unsatisfied. That sometimes it’s the right call.”

D’Amore’s comments reflect a debate many have had over the match, whether WWE chose to deliver a match that they knew fans would not be satisifed with. While some believe this makes sense for Cena’s character, others have argued that every wrestler should aim to deliver a great match for fans, even if their character loathes the audience.

On Raw, Cena was attacked by Randy Orton, teasing a title match between the two legendary rivals. As for what kind of match fans get from the pair, that remains to be seen, and will be a test of whether WWE is intentionally giving bad matches, or if WrestleMania was a one-off mistake.