How A Damaged Arena Nearly Ended WWE’s India Supershow

A high-profile showdown between Raj Dhesi and Triple H in India nearly got canceled due to a dangerous in-arena situation. Speaking with Muscle Memory, Dhesi, formerly Jinder Mahal, shared how the show was affected due to the venue.

“There was a huge crack in the arena. Like, on the side where the bleachers were, there was this giant crack in the wall. They couldn’t sit anybody in that section.”



Dhesi Vs. Triple H had been promoted heavily for the Indian event as Dhesi has a deep fanbase in the subcontinent. On the night, however, the damage to the arena was was severe enough that WWE officials considered canceling the event.

“We were lucky that the show went on, because it was possible they could’ve said, ‘We can’t have the show here.’ Of course, safety comes first.”

Both Dhesi and Triple H were kept busy prior to the event, with WWE’s CCO being part of media interviews and public appearances. This left the pair scrambling to put a match together late in the game.

“We didn’t really have time to call anything until intermission. We went over the main parts, the finish, and the rest, he just called in the ring.”

The match in Dheli saw Triple H get the win, in one of the final in-ring contests for the Game, and the pair shared a sign of respect after the bell. Though Dhesi may have come up short, he remains grateful that he was able to compete with the King of Kings, and that their match was able to go ahead at all.